Adele says new album will explain her divorce to her young son

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 6 days ago

Adele, 33 says her new album was recorded to help her nine-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, understand why she and his father got divorced. "I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," the star told Vogue magazine, where she recently graced the front cover looking phenomena, as she smoldered in a canary yellow dress.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Simon Konecki
