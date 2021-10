In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have made an official statement in regards to the status of defenseman Travis Hamonic. Did he opt-out of the season? Did anyone else in the NHL? The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed an undrafted prospect to a three-year entry-level, the Florida Panthers are actively working on a deal for Aleksander Barkov, and could Jack Eichel have the surgery he wants despite the risk he’ll have to pay for it himself, will be suspended by the Buffalo Sabres and will miss out on millions of dollars?

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO