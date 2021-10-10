CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Covid Numbers Heading in the 'Right Direction,' Fauci Cautions Not to 'Declare Victory' Yet

By Peter Wade
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We still have around 68 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated that have not yet gotten vaccinated,” Fauci warned, adding, “You want to look forward to holiday seasons and spending time with your family and doing those sorts of things. But don’t just throw your hands up and say it’s all over… If you look at the history of the surges and the diminutions in cases over a period of time, they can bounce back.”

Anthony Fauci
