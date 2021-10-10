CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washtenaw County, MI

3 teen brothers missing in Washtenaw County, police requesting help

By Samuel Dodge
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - State police are requesting public assistance in locating three missing teen boys that ran away from foster care in Washtenaw County. The boys, who are all brothers, are possibly endangered, said the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office in a release. They were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 in the area of Butler and Talladay roads in Augusta Township southeast of Saline, police said.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 4

Ms. Anonymous
6d ago

3 teen brothers? The article says that the twins are 11 years old. Since when are 11 year-olds categorized as teenagers? Who writes this stuff anyway???

Reply(2)
4
Related
MLive

Teen critically injured in Monroe County motorcycle crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Monroe County’s Bedford Township Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 14, to Lewis Avenue south of Sterns Road for a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man killed in head-on crash in Ypsilanti Township

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Redford man was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with another vehicle in Ypsilanti Township, police said. Emergency crews were called at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 14, to E. Forest Avenue and Browning Avenue for a report of the crash, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Saline, MI
City
Augusta, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washtenaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio man arrested in road rage shooting on U.S. 23

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man Thursday morning after he allegedly shot at a fellow motorist on northbound U.S. 23 through Summerfield Township in Monroe County. At about 9:55 a.m. Oct. 14, two Toledo men, a 21 year old driving a blue Dodge and a 35 year old driving a gray Mazda, were headed north on U.S. 23 near Summerfield Road when for unknown reasons the 35 year old pulled out a handgun and shot at the 21 year old while driving, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
OHIO STATE
MLive

Ann Arbor man fatally shot in Ypsilanti Township

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ann Arbor man died Wednesday night after being shot in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood, police say. Police were called at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Mary Catherine Street in Ypsilanti Township’s West Willow neighborhood, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Michigan State Police#Msp First District#Biracial#Msp Brighton Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan reports 2-day total of 8,297 new coronavirus cases, 104 deaths on Friday, Oct. 15

Michigan health officials reported two-day totals of 8,297 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for Thursday, Oct. 14 and Friday, Oct. 15. Of the newly reported deaths, 58 were late additions identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a vital records review, meaning they likely occurred outside the previous two days.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Michigan suburb

ROYAL OAK, MI – A large cat native to Africa was loose in a Detroit suburb for a day after escaping from its owner through a gate that was left open, police said. The 50-pound caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, The Associated Press reports. It was located by an animal rescue group around 10:30 p.m. and returned to its owner, WDIV Detroit reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy