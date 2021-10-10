3 teen brothers missing in Washtenaw County, police requesting help
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - State police are requesting public assistance in locating three missing teen boys that ran away from foster care in Washtenaw County. The boys, who are all brothers, are possibly endangered, said the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office in a release. They were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 in the area of Butler and Talladay roads in Augusta Township southeast of Saline, police said.www.mlive.com
