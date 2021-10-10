3 teen brothers missing in Washtenaw County, police requesting help

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man Thursday morning after he allegedly shot at a fellow motorist on northbound U.S. 23 through Summerfield Township in Monroe County. At about 9:55 a.m. Oct. 14, two Toledo men, a 21 year old driving a blue Dodge and a 35 year old driving a gray Mazda, were headed north on U.S. 23 near Summerfield Road when for unknown reasons the 35 year old pulled out a handgun and shot at the 21 year old while driving, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

