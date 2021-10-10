CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Remains of pilot lost in sea during WWII are buried in Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — The recovered remains of a World War II pilot were buried in Maine on Saturday more than 70 years after his body was lost in Europe’s Adriatic Sea.

Relatives from across the country gathered in Millinocket to honor the life of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau, who was 25 when a bomber on which he served as co-pilot came under fire over present-day Slovenia on Nov. 6, 1944.

Vienneau was buried next to his parents at Saint Martin of Tours Cemetery in Millinocket along with the wings that he earned shortly before his death, Maine Public Radio reported.

Vienneau’s niece, Joyce Totten, told the radio station that she had promised her late mother she would make sure to reunite Vienneau with his wings if he was ever found.

“It’s going to be hard to give them up, but I will. That’s what my mother wanted. We never thought we would be able to bring Uncle Ernest home, but 77 years later, here we are. Never give up hope on anything,” Totten said.

Vienneau was mortally wounded in the attack, and the pilot was forced to ditch the bomber off Vis Island, Croatia. His body could not be recovered from the sinking bomber.

The wreck of the bomber was found in a dive in 2017 and possible remains were recovered and submitted for analysis in fall 2020. Dental records and other evidence confirmed they belonged to Vienneau.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea

ABOARD THE SEABIRD (AP) — As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe. The twin-engine Seabird, owned by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, is tasked with documenting human rights...
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

Russian filmmakers land after shoot aboard space station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station. The capsule, descending under a red-and-white striped parachute after entering Earth’s atmosphere, landed upright in the steppes of Kazakhstan on schedule at 0435 GMT Sunday with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

House fire in eastern Pakistan kills 7 family members

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police were investigating after a fire overnight in eastern Pakistan killed seven family members, a rescue official said Sunday. The fire ignited at a house in the Ali Pur area of Muzaffar Garh district in Punjab province, said rescue service chief Dr. Hussain Mian. He said...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

613K+
Followers
331K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy