Marchessault's passion has him eager for Vegas' new season

By W.G. RAMIREZ - Associated Press
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault still brings passion to the game at the age of 30. He is the franchise’s all-time points and assists leader and has scored its most game-winning goals, too. He says he plays with a chip on his shoulder because he is small for his size in the NHL. He says he never lets that get him down. Vegas opens the season at home Tuesday night against Seattle.

