Paradise City Arts Festival returns to Northampton

By Mike Masciadrelli
 6 days ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s been two years, but the Paradise City Arts Festival is back. But with the festival’s return came extensive COVID-19 precautions and rules.

Dale Rogers is a metal sculptor, and he credits a lot of his success to this prestigious New England festival.

“I’ve had a great career and I owe a lot of it to the paradise city arts festival, this is my launchpad for my career, said Rogers of Haverhill, Massachusetts. “I take big flat sheets of metal cut them into shapes, weld those shapes into sculptures.”

His dog and bear creations get the most attention and it takes a very meticulous process to make them, along with the rest of his collection. He’s one of more than 225 exhibitors participating in the 27th edition of this festival, that really focused on COVID safety. You couldn’t get in without showing your vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test. It was a decision they felt was in the best interest of public safety, given just how many people from different states come here.

“Whether it’s a Broadway show, a concert, a ball game, I think that that is something people should feel responsible about. Whenever you get large groups together, that’s when the danger happens,” Linda Post, Co-Founder of the Paradise City Arts Festival said.

Post said they’ve had very little resistance with this new precaution, but many in fact found it comforting.

“I don’t have to worry about how close we are together and things like that,” Val Fallon of Northborough said.

This festival took place on Columbus Day weekend, taking advantage of all the fall foliage tourists.

“I love doing this show its high end, the caliber of the people coming through are sophisticated and knowledgeable,” Lori Kaplan, a jeweler from New York City said.

The festival continues Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

