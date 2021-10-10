CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Acts of Kindness

By Mildred Higgins
nolangroupmedia.com
 6 days ago

Touch is the first physical sense we experience as strange hands pull us back from the dark realm of the soul into the cold, harsh light of earth. After the security and warmth of the womb, frigid air assaults our fragile, naked bodies until we find comfort in our’s mother’s arms with the sense of touch guiding our first conscious moments. For many people touch is also the last sense we experience as we depart this world with the squeeze of a loved one’s hand.. Sight, smell, hearing, and taste have gone before us. “The first sense to ignite, touch is often the last to burn out.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Be kind and encourage others

To have courage, one must be encouraged! Isaiah 41:10 reminds us that God is our strength, our provider, and our protector. It says, “don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.”
RELIGION
Houston Chronicle

HomeAid fundraiser inspires acts of kindness

HomeAid Houston, a 501(c)(3) charity of the Greater Houston Builders Association announced that the theme for its 13th annual charity fundraiser is Acts of Kindness. HomeAid’s HALO luncheon has hosted nearly 3,000 guests since its inception. The luncheon will be held Nov. 5 as a virtual event. Due to the fact that many of Houston’s venues required that space be reserved early in 2021, HomeAid made the financially responsible decision to repeat last year’s format and move forward with a virtual event that will again embrace and deliver HomeAid’s message through its thoughtfully designed program.
HOUSTON, TX
1051thebounce.com

Random Acts of Kindness: Leader Dogs For The Blind

The BOUNCE’s Random Acts of Kindness is going out to highlight essential workers that have been working through the pandemic, providing a sense of normalcy and support for the community. Our next stop was dropping off lunch and some special gifts to the staff at Leader Dogs For The Blind!
PETS
Franklin County Times

Making kindness cool

Kindness is something I’ve been pondering a lot lately. While we’re still battling an ongoing global pandemic, there are people facing challenges and problems we know nothing about, and the words we say or the way we act toward another person can either break them or build them up. Now,...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
wfxb.com

This Act of Kindness Opened Hearts and Sparked Joy!

I’s our favorite time of the week when we pause to recognize good from around the world and our backyards. We find Carolina kindness in Murrells Inlet, Florence and Orlando, Florida. Diver finds couple’s engagement ring – Murrells Inlet, SC. Donnie Constransitch has gone and saved the day again! He...
FLORENCE, SC
Sidney Sun Telegraph

Tough Enough to be Kind

Twice in a short period of time I’ve heard the phrase “be fiercely kind.”. It sounds like the craziest of oxymorons. Be fierce, and be kind. Kind, fierce. Opposite ends of the spectrum, or complimenting sides of the same coin?. The most recent time I heard this was in a...
SOCIETY
nbc16.com

Acts of Kindness: Andy Pependieck and Agape Families

EUGENE, Ore. - About 20 years ago, Andy Pependieck was playing in basketball tournaments with the prison inmates athletic club in Salem. There he learned about the ripple effects incarceration has on families. “The prison is really very awful right and it’s a cold reality,” said Papendeick, the founder of...
EUGENE, OR
Thrive Global

Kris Orticello: “Kindness”

Kindness. Always lead with kindness. It can be especially hard to be kind when we are suffering through our own pain or rejection, or when we are being tested or challenged. But you would be surprised by the grace you receive by showing grace to others. My kindness has brought me opportunities. By being kind and friendly to everyone on set, not just people in positions of authority, I have gotten lead roles via recommendations from the make-up artist who happened to suggest me in a production meeting.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
mesabitribune.com

Kindness in Chalk day

Roosevelt School students draw pictures on the sidewalk surrounding the building Tuesday afternoon. The school was taking part in the annual “Kindness in Chalk” day which encourages people to draw kind and uplifting pictures and messages. Roosevelt School third graders Audrey Logan and Peyton Weyek decorate the sidewalk in front...
SOCIETY
WEAU-TV 13

Acts of kindness are used by an Eau Claire organization to fundraise

ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire organization is using taking a different route in its fundraising efforts. Rewired and Real provides services to help raise money by using acts of kindness. Kjersten Berard is the founder of Rewired and Real. “We’re trying to make the world a kinder place...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
A Cup of Jo

12 Reader Comments on Kindness

Lately we’ve noticed amazing stories of kindness in the comments and thought we should share them as soon as humanly possible. Here are 12 reader comments…. “There’s nothing I could ever do to repay the kindness of the hospital chaplain, who helped my grandma when she was dying of COVID. She was able to video chat with all her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She passed away the next day, and those two hours we spent with her are the most precious of my life.” — A.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
local21news.com

LeTort Trust does '20 Acts of Kindness' in honor of their 20th year

For the last six months, LeTort Trust has been doing what they call "20 Acts of Kindness." January 1, 2022 will mark the 20th anniversary of LeTort Trust. Since they are approaching their 20th anniversary as a business, they've decided to do another one and have partnered with Boyer and Ritter to clean up part of the Capital Area Greenbelt.
CHARITIES
myeasternshoremd.com

CES students Choose Kindness

CENTREVILLE — After a very stressful year of coping with the pandemic and online traction Centreville Elementary School students and staff will renew a focus on kindness thanks to a grant by the Choose Kindness Foundation. Centerville Elementary is one of 82 schools nationwide to be awarded funding by the Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded earlier this year.
CENTREVILLE, MD
foxlexington.com

Lexington activist pushes acts of kindness on social media

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – A Lexington activist is trying to reverse a social media trend in an attempt to get people to be a little nicer to one another. Devine Carama is well-known for being an advocate for Lexington youth, and is also the director of One Lexington. Now, he’s starting a new hashtag on Tik Tok called “random acts of kindness.”
LEXINGTON, KY
heraldcourier.com

PLAYL: One good turn deserves another recalling an act of kindness

Ben Talley’s column in the Sunday edition of this paper a couple weeks ago reminded me of something that happened around 25 years ago. The story I’m referring to was when “Mr T” was hiking on Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina and came down from the mountain in the wrong place — well, maybe it was the right place after all, but it wasn’t where he meant to be.
BRISTOL, TN
The Blade

Burris: Four kinds of justice

The necessity of journalism is also its greatest pleasure: Getting out and about. I was recently at a county fair in Ohio, where I met two brothers selling French waffles at a stand that had belonged to their parents and grandparents. Both brothers had real jobs during the winter and the weekdays. But they were keeping the stand alive, in tradition and tribute.
DANVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy