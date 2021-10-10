Acts of Kindness

Touch is the first physical sense we experience as strange hands pull us back from the dark realm of the soul into the cold, harsh light of earth. After the security and warmth of the womb, frigid air assaults our fragile, naked bodies until we find comfort in our’s mother’s arms with the sense of touch guiding our first conscious moments. For many people touch is also the last sense we experience as we depart this world with the squeeze of a loved one’s hand.. Sight, smell, hearing, and taste have gone before us. “The first sense to ignite, touch is often the last to burn out.