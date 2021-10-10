CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Zoo appealing accreditation loss, says visitors unaffected

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it is appealing the loss of its most important accreditation last week but will retain that accreditation during the 30-day appeals process.

The decision announced Wednesday by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, considered the nation’s top zoo-accrediting body, was a major blow to an institution once widely admired in its industry and by the general public.

WSYX-TV reports that the zoo sent a long letter to members Friday night, saying it would remain accredited through the process of its appeal, which must be filed by the end of the month. If the appeal is unsuccessful, the earliest the zoo will be able to apply for accreditation would be September 2022.

Zoo officials said the ruling would not affect operations or the experience of visitors, but the lack of accreditation will bar its participation in species survival and breeding programs, “which will impact species conservation programs.”

The accrediting group cited concerns about the zoo’s animal programs department and inappropriate businesses practices by its former leaders. Investigations and reviews by the Ohio attorney general’s office and the Ohio auditor are pending.

The loss of accreditation came a day after the Ohio zoo had announced its new leader.

The accrediting body also voiced concerns about the zoo’s acquisition of ambassador animals. A recent documentary, “The Conservation Game,” raised questions about how celebrity conservationists, including the famous Jack Hanna, acquired exotic animals. The zoo has since cut ties with animal vendors who don’t meet certain standards of animal care.

After a recent visit, staffers from the accrediting group hailed the changes in leadership and the animal programs department, but officials said they want to see that the changes can be sustained. The zoo suggested that accreditation could have been tabled for a year to give the zoo “time for the changes and improvements to be sustained for a longer time.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Hanna
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

613K+
Followers
331K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy