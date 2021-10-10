Rangers, C Mika Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. The 28-year-old Swede was almost a point-a-game player last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games. Zibanejad has 283 points in 323 regular-season games since the Rangers acquired him from Ottawa in 2016. First-year general manager Chris Drury says Zibanejad has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL.

