Chicago, IL

Police: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Chicago shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — One person died and four others were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday on Chicago’s North Side, according to police.

Officers were called around 3:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired by someone in a dark-color vehicle in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital. Those injured included a 30-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and two 25-year-old women.

No arrests have been made. Authorities said the shooting remained under investigation.

