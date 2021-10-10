CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamblee, GA

Officials: Plane that crashed near Atlanta was full of fuel

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane that crashed just after takeoff from a suburban airport in a northeast suburb of Atlanta, killing all four people aboard, was full of fuel and headed for Houston. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board provided that information Sunday during an update on their investigation. Officials have said that a single-engine Cessna 210 crashed about 1:10 p.m. Friday at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and caught fire, killing all four people on board. Their identities have not been released. The investigation could take up to two years to complete.

