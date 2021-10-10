CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what happens in the two games today, three of the four Division Series will see Game 4. The Red Sox’ bats erupted against the Rays’ deep pitching staff to even the series Friday night. Last night, the Braves won Pitchers Duel Part II with the Brewers, shutting out Milwaukee, 3–0, behind Max Fried’s six innings and nine Ks. The final game of the night, between the Dodgers and Giants, started out close enough before Cody Bellinger and A.J. Pollock ripped things open in the sixth with back-to-back two run doubles.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
Daily Herald

La Russa: White Sox season a 'lucky' and 'amazing' experience

Four times across three different decades, White Sox manager Tony La Russa has won Manager of the Year laurels. On five other occasions, he has been runner-up for the honor. So, when it comes to not only that recognition but deflecting questions about the potential for receiving it again this season, he is an old pro. When a reporter asked him about it Sunday, before Chicago's final regular season game, La Russa responded with laughter.
MLB
Daily Herald

La Russa back in postseason with White Sox against Astros

HOUSTON -- A three-time World Series winner, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa certainly couldn't be nervous as his team prepares for the opener of a best-of-five AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Except he is - and it has nothing to do with the Hall...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Bellinger
soxmachine.com

Tony La Russa isn’t helping White Sox, who may be beyond it

When it comes to criticism, I find it’s important to separate the things that aren’t to your taste from the things that shouldn’t be done, from the things that can’t be done. If you treat everything in the first category like the second or third, you run out of room for proportion pretty quickly. (Unless you’re funny, and then you might have an effective shtick.)
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Braves#White Sox#The Red Sox#Rays#Dodgers And Giants#The White Sox#Astros
KEYT

La Russa-led White Sox make another early October exit

CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox had their sights set on advancing in the playoffs after running away with the AL Central. Their season came to an emphatic end with a 10-1 loss to AL West champion Houston in Game 4 of a Division Series that wasn’t close. They never got the pitching and only occasionally got the hitting that carried them to their first division championship in 13 years and gave them back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time. And after getting knocked out by Oakland in the wild-card round last year, they bowed out in humbling fashion against the Astros.
MLB
FanSided

3 Tony La Russa mistakes that doomed the White Sox in ALDS

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa made plenty of mistakes throughout the Sox’s shallow playoff run — here are 3 of the biggest ones. Fans flocks to games to cheer on their favorite teams, not to boo them. But after a disappointing loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the AL Divisional Series, White Sox fans were reportedly booing their own team.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

White Sox star Anderson says he wants La Russa to return

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox star Tim Anderson made his feelings clear about manager Tony La Russa. He wants the Hall of Famer to return for another season in Chicago. “I want him to be back,” Anderson said Thursday. “At the end of the day, my decision doesn't really matter. I guess it all depends on what the front office thinks. ... I definitely want him in. I think he did a great job with the way he managed and just being open.”
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Tim Anderson and José Abreu on what’s next for the Chicago White Sox after their exit in the ALDS: ‘We’ve got the pieces. It’s just a matter of it being our time.’

Tim Anderson doesn’t think the Chicago White Sox are too far from achieving their goals. “We’ve got the pieces,” the All-Star shortstop said Thursday during a conference call. “It’s just a matter of it being our time. Right now wasn’t our time and we understand that. So we’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, come back again next year and hopefully it will be our time. And hopefully ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Report: La Russa returning to White Sox for 2022

Tony La Russa will return to manage the Chicago White Sox for a second season in 2022, a source told ESPN Thursday. While the 77-year-old inked a multi-year contract with the White Sox last winter, his status as their bench boss was up in the air after the Houston Astros eliminated the team from the postseason. He said Tuesday that the decision should be left up to management and the players.
MLB
Hinton News

Garcia, Grandal Star As White Sox Beat Astros In ALDS

CHICAGO (AP) — Two big swings by pint-sized Leury García. A rule-testing run by Yasmani Grandal. Solid relief work from Liam Hendriks and company.Right when the Chicago White Sox got in big trouble, they found a way.García and Grandal homered, and Grandal's borderline baserunning helped the White Sox top the Houston Astros 12-6 on Sunday night to stay alive in their AL Division Series.Backed by a boisterous crowd of 40,288, the AL Central champions erased a 5-1 deficit in the franchise's first home playoff game in 13 years, trimming Houston's series edge to 2-1. Tim Anderson collected three more hits,...
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy