Jordan's king vows to support Lebanon in meeting with PM

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II has promised the Lebanese prime minister that his country will stand by Lebanon and its people during its worst-ever economic crisis. Najib Mikati's visit to Jordan Sunday is his first to an Arab country since he formed his Cabinet last month. The meeting came after the prime minister's trips to France and Britain seeking their help. The World Bank has described Lebanon’s economic crisis as one of the worst in the world in 150 years.

