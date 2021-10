NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s ground game has shown flashes through six games this season. Now it needs to create some consistency. Just once this season have the Commodores eclipsed the 200-yard mark on the ground and only thrice have they pushed past the 100-yard mark as a team. Some of that has to do with a thin and inexperienced backfield and a little more of that has to do with starter Re’Mahn Davis being lost for the season due to injury.

