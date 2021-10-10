Patten woman injured in crash

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A woman in Patten was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Friday. State Police responded to a rollover crash on Shin Pond Rd in Patten the night of October 8. According to Trooper Tim Saucier, 28 year old Chelsey Ceballos of Patten was traveling South in her 2006 Chrysler Van. She lost control and left the roadway before striking a culvert head-on, leading the car to flip several times and come to rest on it’s side in the ditch. Ceballos was not wearing her seatbelt, according to the police. She suffered non-life-threatening head injuries and was transported to the hospital by the Patten Ambulance Service. State Police say alcohol and driver inattention are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash which remains under investigation.