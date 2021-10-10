Report: Kyrie Irving to Miss Home Games For 'Foreseeable Future'

With NBA preseason action now in full swing, the Brooklyn Nets still aren’t sure what Kyrie Irving’s plans are regarding vaccination for the COVID-19 virus. As of right now, as an unvaccinated player, the star point guard is unable to practice or play in the Barclays Center due to New York’s local vaccine requirements. And as long as he remains unvaccinated, he’ll only be allowed to play in away games for the Nets’ squad.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO