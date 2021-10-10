Report: Kyrie Irving to Miss Home Games For 'Foreseeable Future'
Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to miss Brooklyn home games for the "foreseeable future," according to NJ.com's Adam Zagoria. Irving was in attendance at Nets practice on Sunday after New York officials deemed the HSS Training Center in Brooklyn a "private facility." The designation allows Irving to practice with the Nets, but he still can not play at the Barclays Center until he receives the COVID-19 vaccine.www.chatsports.com
