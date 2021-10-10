CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving to Miss Home Games For 'Foreseeable Future'

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to miss Brooklyn home games for the "foreseeable future," according to NJ.com's Adam Zagoria. Irving was in attendance at Nets practice on Sunday after New York officials deemed the HSS Training Center in Brooklyn a "private facility." The designation allows Irving to practice with the Nets, but he still can not play at the Barclays Center until he receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
myv949.com

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Risks Losing $381K Per Game If He Remains Unvaccinated

At the top of the month, questions were raised about Kyrie Irving‘s vaccination status after he joined the Brooklyn Nets at their media day virtually, and previous reports from Fox Sports cite that Kyrie has not even received his first shot of the vaccine. With NBA games starting this month,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Misses Practice As Nets Prepare For Missed Games Due To Vaccine Mandate

After making an appearance at the Brooklyn Nets' first preseason game in LA alongside teammates and fellow superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden over the weekend, Kyrie Irving was not at practice on Tuesday. Irving, who has been staunch in his anti-COVID vaccine stance, was forced to miss practice as...
NBA
chatsports.com

Sources: Brooklyn Nets still unclear on Kyrie Irving's vaccine intentions; preparing for possibility that he will miss home games, practices

The Brooklyn Nets remain unclear on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's ultimate intentions to get vaccinated and have made no decision on whether the organization will accommodate him as a part-time player this season, sources told ESPN. There had been previous optimism that Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local governmental...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Brooklyn#The Hss Training Center#The Barclays Center
New York Post

Kyrie Irving unable to practice as Nets return home

The Nets returned to Brooklyn to resume practice on Tuesday, but Kyrie Irving was not present due to the city’s vaccination protocols after spending a week with the team at training camp in California. Irving has asked for privacy when it comes to his COVID vaccine decision, but it is...
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly “Preparing” To Play Games Without Kyrie Irving

With NBA preseason action now in full swing, the Brooklyn Nets still aren’t sure what Kyrie Irving’s plans are regarding vaccination for the COVID-19 virus. As of right now, as an unvaccinated player, the star point guard is unable to practice or play in the Barclays Center due to New York’s local vaccine requirements. And as long as he remains unvaccinated, he’ll only be allowed to play in away games for the Nets’ squad.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Nets’ Steve Nash admits anti-vaxxer Kyrie Irving will miss home games

The Nets have are finally coming to terms with the very real likelihood Kyrie Irving is going to miss a number of regular-season home games as a vaccine holdout. And as the Oct. 24 home opener draws closer by the day, they admit they have no clue how many. “I...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy