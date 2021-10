Allard was placed on waivers by Nashville on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports. Allard made his NHL debut last season so his demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise to fantasy players. The 23-year-old blueliner did manage to rack up 18 points in 25 games for AHL Chicago last year and should earn a promotion or two to the NHL if he can produce at that rate to start the 2021-22 campaign.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO