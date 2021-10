The Giants’ most important player (not named Daniel Jones) is hobbled heading into Week 5. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, coming out of the best four-game stretch of his career, was spotted with a noticeable limp at Wednesday’s practice and was listed as a non-participant on the daily injury report due to a foot injury. It was only a walkthrough on Wednesday, though, so it’s still possible Thomas returns as a participant on Thursday, though it’s certainly concerning that Thomas came out of the Saints game on Sunday with a new injury.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO