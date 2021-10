Bernard (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. Bernard sustained an MCL sprain near the end of the Buccaneers' Week 3 road loss to the Rams and sat out this past Sunday at New England. By appearing at Wednesday's practice, he's back on the field for the first time since Week 3 prep and may be setting himself up to return this weekend. Still, Bernard likely needs to get through Friday unscathed to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO