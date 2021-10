Since his debut in 2016, Whit Merrifield has already earned his place as one of the best Second Basemen in franchise history. In just five full seasons in the Majors, Whit has led the MLB in hits twice, doubles once, and triples once. He has finished first in stolen bases in the American League three times while also once leading the entire Majors in steals as well. He has a slash line of .291/.337/.434 with an OPS of .771 in 768 career games played. Whit has been the definition of durable in his short career, where he currently leads all major league players in consecutive games played with 469.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO