CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Can Cardano and its ‘tree plan’ revive its price and performance

By Aaryamann Shrivastava
ambcrypto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano recently joined the bandwagon of smart contracts enabled blockchains. The price since then has seen many ups and downs but at the moment it is pretty much not moving at all. So in order to kick off the price movement, Cardano has taken up a new initiative. But will it work for sure?

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

A closer look at Cardano’s daily, weekly charts reveals this

Gains seen in market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have propelled certain altcoins to new heights. Recently, the likes of Shiba Inu, Polkadot, MATIC and now Stellar have seen strong rallies amidst a risk-on broader market. While these coins garnered much interest from the crypto community, Cardano failed to deliver on...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Taking stock of Cardano’s price movement right now

Cardano became one of the most in-demand coins this year owing to all the hype surrounding its network developments and the arrival of smart contracts. But as soon as they arrived, the Cardano market has slowed down. Even though most of the crypto market rallied this month, ADA didn’t. This...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
themarketperiodical.com

FLOW Price Analysis: FLOW Token Price Loses Its Momentum

FLOW Token price action indicates a bearish fallout in the daily chart. The 24-Hour trading volume is $182 Million, a rise of 52% in comparison to yesterday. The pair of FLOW/BTC is trading at 0.0002711 BTC with an intraday fall of -5.73%. After the recent short-term rise, the FLOW coin...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum gas price quotation system GasNow suspends operations

The Bitcoin market might be filled with optimism – and more than just a little greed – but certain components of the crypto sector are yet to shake off the effects of China’s crypto crackdown. Most recently, Sparkpool’s Ethereum GasNow website has shut down. This came soon after Sparkpool itself...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA ready to explode to $4

Cardano price returns to bullish conditions, denying further sell-side control. An imminent breakout towards new all-time highs is likely. Little resistance ahead, but bulls should remain wary. Cardano price has failed to capitalize on the movement generated by its closest peers, Bitcoin and Ethereum. As a result, very tight and...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin's Unprecedented Liquidity Can Explain Its Price Volatility

In March 2020, major stock market indexes saw some of the worst price collapses in decades, as markets confronted the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bitcoin was no exception to these economic strains. Having traded as high as $10,000 in mid-February 2020, bitcoin’s price collapsed to below $4,000 by mid-March, including a 30% drop in a day.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Smart Contracts#Price Action#Ada#Nft
ambcrypto.com

How retail investors can make a difference in Bitcoin’s price movement

Trading at $61.3k at press time, Bitcoin was inching closer to breaching its all-time high. There are expectations from investors for the king coin to reach $100k by the end of this year. However, the investor behavior right now may not be ideal. Will the effect of these last few...
RETAIL
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot following Ethereum, Cardano’s footsteps can put DOT at a crossroads

On 13 October, as Polkadot founders Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier announced Polkadot’s highly-anticipated parachain auctions, the market’s expectations from the 8th-ranked coin soared. In tandem with the market’s rising expectations, DOT recorded a 15% rally in less than three days. This, however, according to many in the space, is...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
United Nations
ambcrypto.com

The A to Z of Bitcoin’s Order Book Depth and what it means for the market

Over the past decade, the cryptocurrency industry as an asset class has come a long way. The likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum are no longer frowned upon with a sense of disapproval, despite the crypto-market being relatively new. Hence, it is imperative to evaluate the evolving maturity of the asset class.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Barclays analyst lifts price target on Tesla to $300, or 63% below closing price

Barclays reiterated an underweight call on Tesla as it hiked the electric vehicle maker's price target to $300 from $230. "Despite our skepticism around Tesla's sky-high market cap of ~$800bn, we are constructive on the stock going into the 3Q EPS release due to the combination of the delivery beat driving operating leverage and strong pricing. In short, Tesla was able to continue a healthy pace of production and deliveries despite the chip pressures most other major OEMs felt," said analysts led by Brian Johnson. Tesla closed Wednesday at $811.08, up 15% this year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lucid Diagnostics stock opens about 9% below the IPO price, and keeps falling

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. was jeered in its public debut, as the New York-based medical diagnostics technology company's stock opened on the Nasdaq 8.9% below its initial public offering price, and kept falling. The company raised $70.0 million, as it sold 5.0 million shares in its IPO, which priced overnight at $14 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The stock's first trade was at $12.75 at 11:03 a.m. Eastern for 365,210 shares. With about 37 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the first trading price valued the company at about $471.65 million. The stock has dropped further since, and was recently trading down 22.1% at $10.91. The stock's weak opening comes on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 2.0% in midday trading while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy