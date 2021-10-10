Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 pairs minimalistic design with maximum protection
Incipio has upgraded its line of MagSafe-compatible cases in time for the iPhone 13, including a selection of options made from recycled materials. Incipio is the go-to option for iPhone 13 users who want to be sure their case is made specifically for the latest iPhone design and its upgraded camera system. Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 adds protection while supporting Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem of magnet accessories.9to5mac.com
