Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 pairs minimalistic design with maximum protection

I bought an Original Apple Magsafe Charger for my brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max. And I love it. I really love the MagSafe technology. It’s worth owning an iPhone for. The cable is a bit short though, I would have liked it to be a bit longer. One benefit with a Magsafe charger is the you can hold and use the phone while charging. You can’t with a Wireless charger. The magnets are really strong, so strong that the iPhone doesn’t fall off while shaking it in the cable. In fact, they are so strong that it can be a bit hard to remove the charger without dragging it in the cable. I am a bit afraid of scratching my iPhone when removing it. Watch video below!

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO