Fort Worth Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

On Saturday, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced that both she and her husband David have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released earlier today on Twitter, Parker said: "I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received the Pfizer vaccine in April. I am thankfully only experiencing mild symptoms from this breakthrough case."

Parker went on to say that she is isolating at home and will work remotely in accordance with the City's employee COVID-19 protocols. She also said that both she and her husband are; "both in good spirits and appreciate everyone’s prayers for a quick recovery."

