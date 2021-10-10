CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

By Anthony Wood
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09auBc_0cN61qKJ00
Photo credit Getty Images

On Saturday, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced that both she and her husband David have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released earlier today on Twitter, Parker said: "I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received the Pfizer vaccine in April. I am thankfully only experiencing mild symptoms from this breakthrough case."

Parker went on to say that she is isolating at home and will work remotely in accordance with the City's employee COVID-19 protocols. She also said that both she and her husband are; "both in good spirits and appreciate everyone’s prayers for a quick recovery."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 13

Ricky Willis
6d ago

At what point or how many cases will it take. Before we stop using the phrase "break through case". Please stop with the spin terminology. Anyone with an IQ over 80 has already figured it out. The vaccine doesn't stop you from getting or spreading the covid. It just makes your symptoms lighter. So you can spreading it more before you realize you have it.

Reply(6)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRLD News Radio

North Texas Food Bank suffering supply chain issues

The North Texas Food Bank is feeling the pinch of global supply chain problems. The organization says that the spike in food prices on top of ongoing struggles due to the pandemic has increased the need for many North Texas families. The cost of diapers, laundry detergent, and medicine is...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Parker, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
KRLD News Radio

Judge allows for more evidence in appeal case for Rowlett mother accused of murdering son

A Dallas County judge has signed an order for DNA testing on nearly 30 items in the appeal of Darlie Routier of Rowlett. Routier has been fighting her death sentence since 1997 when she was found guilty of murdering one of her two boys. Routier has always claimed a stranger had broken into the home and killed the kids. She also had knife wounds. Prosecutors say those were self-inflicted and that she was the killer.
ROWLETT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
KRLD News Radio

Walmart to host pop-up vaccine clinics across Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working with Walmart to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in areas with lower rates. Through Monday, the state said about 71.5% of Texans 12 and older have received one dose of the vaccine; 62.7% are fully vaccinated. Over the next two weeks, DSHS will...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy