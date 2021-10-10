CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Red River Loss, Texas' 2021 Journey Far From Over

By Matt Galatzan
The Texas Longhorns may have just suffered one of the most frustrating losses in program history on Saturday, blowing a 28-7 first quarter lead to fall 55-48 to their arch rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Despite that, however, the journey of the 2021 Texas Longhorns is far from over.

Now sitting a 4-2 and ranked No. 25 in the country, there is admittedly still plenty of challenges awaiting what is a notably flawed team in Austin.

That said, the fact remains that Texas controls its own destiny in the Big 12 title race, and is six wins away from a rematch against Oklahoma in Arlington.

Sure, that will be a difficult road to travel, with the undefeated and No. 12 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys coming to Austin next weekend -- a game that 2023 super QB recruit Arch Manning will be in attendance for.

After that, it doesn't get any easier, as the Longhorns spend the next two weeks on the road (where they have yet to win) facing the Baylor Bears in Waco, and the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, before getting what should be a breather against Kansas on Nov. 13.

Texas Longhorns Week 7 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Longhorns will welcome Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Austin for a critical matchup

7 hours ago

OU Loss “Will Test Our Mettle," Says Steve Sarkisian

Horns Talk: Loss to Oklahoma Sooners “will test our mettle" says Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian

12 hours ago

Longhorns Whittington and Jones Out For Extended Period After Injuries

The Longhorns could be without a pair of key contributors for an extended period of time after being injured in the Red River Showdown

15 hours ago

Texas also must contend with the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown on Nov. 20, before returning home to face an underrated Kansas State team in Austin to wrap up the regular season.

If the Horns can get through that gauntlet, they will be playing in Arlington on Dec. 4.

And if that rematch with Oklahoma comes to fruition, and Texas can win that game, nothing is off of the table for the post season.

Either way, the Longhorns season is still very much alive.

Sark Misses Out On Chance to 'Beat Saban' First

In just about every sense, Alabama coach Nick Saban helped rescue Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s career. Sarkisian’s troubles with alcohol cost him his job at USC. It was Saban who hired Sarkisian as an offensive analyst in 2016. And, during his two stints with the Crimson Tide, along with a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Sarkisian rehabbed his image as a coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Whittington and Jones Out For Extended Period After Injuries

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered a brutal loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, blowing a 21-point first-quarter lead on their way to a 55-48 defeat. Unfortunately, the game was not the only loss suffered by the Longhorns either, with wide receiver Jordan Whittington and edge rusher Jacoby Jones both falling victim to injuries during the game.
AUSTIN, TX
