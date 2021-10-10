CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Jordan's king vows to support Lebanon in meeting with PM

AMMAN, Jordan — (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II received Lebanon's prime minister in Amman Sunday, saying his country will stand by the small nation and its people during its worst-ever economic crisis.

The visit to Jordan by Prime Minister Najib Mikati is his first to an Arab country since he formed his Cabinet last month. It comes after the premier's trips to France and Britain, as Mikati seeks their help.

Lebanon’s economic crisis, unfolding since 2019, has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in 150 years. More than 70% of Lebanon's population lives in poverty and the national currency is in a freefall, driving inflation and unemployment to unprecedented levels.

On Wednesday, Jordan agreed to supply Lebanon with electricity through Syria and work is underway for a timetable. Egypt has also agreed to supply Lebanon with natural gas to its power plants through Jordan and Syria.

Lebanon suffers electricity cuts for up to 22 hours a day and on Saturday the country’s two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel. That left Lebanon with no government-produced power.

On Sunday, the Lebanese army gave emergency supplies of fuel to the two plants and they resumed work, according to Electricity Minister Walid Fayad.

Jordan’s Royal Court quoted the king as telling Mikati that “Jordan will always stand by the side of Lebanon and its brotherly people.” It gave no further details but said the two officials discussed regional affairs as well.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh visited Lebanon late last month, and said there are efforts to provide Lebanon with some electricity from Jordan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AFP

Deadly clashes rock Lebanon capital after rally against port blast judge

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon's capital Thursday as an escalation of tensions around last year's massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone. The army deployed tanks and troops to quell street battles that sparked memories of the 1975-1990 civil war for a city already traumatised by last year's blast disaster and Lebanon's worst-ever economic crisis. Bullets smashed into houses, while panicked civilians cowered indoors as the sound of gunfire and grenade blasts mixed with the wail of ambulance sirens for more than three hours. The bloody unrest broke out after shots were fired at a demonstration by the Muslim Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements.
PROTESTS
Daily Herald

Syria's Assad calls Jordan's king amid thaw in relations

AMMAN, Jordan -- Jordan's King Abdullah II received a call on Sunday from Syrian President Bashar Assad, the first conversation between the two leaders after a decade of strain over Syria's civil war. The call comes amid efforts aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries, which are facing challenging...
MIDDLE EAST
neworleanssun.com

Jordan rejects reports on king's overseas properties

Amman [Jordan] October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court on Monday rejected media reports about overseas properties owned by King Abdullah II, saying they "included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts."A statement published by the court said it is no secret that King Abdullah owns some apartments and residences in the United States and Britain, while this is neither unusual nor improper.
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

Jordan's king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II denied Monday any impropriety in his purchase of luxury homes abroad, an effort to contain a budding scandal over reports of lavish spending at a time when he has sought international aid to pull his impoverished country out of recession and help it cope with soaring unemployment.
MIDDLE EAST
Person
Najib Mikati
Washington Post

While his country struggles, Jordan’s King Abdullah secretly splurges

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. King Abdullah II. (Washington Post illustration; Photograph by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) While billions of dollars in American aid poured into Jordan over the past decade, a secret stream of money was flowing in the opposite direction as...
MIDDLE EAST
wincountry.com

Jordan’s PM reshuffles cabinet in shake-up to spur investments

AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan’s prime minister Bisher al Khasawneh reshuffled his cabinet in the fourth shake-up since he took office a year ago, in a move that creates a new investment ministry and will allow the government more scope to tackle social and economic problems, officials said. They said a royal...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

'Nothing secretive' about Jordan king's real estate, FM says

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s foreign minister on Thursday pushed back against a report that the country’s monarch, King Abdullah II, went out of his way to hide the purchase of more than a dozen luxury homes worth more than $106 million, saying there was "nothing secretive” about the transactions.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Lebanon on edge after deadly sectarian flare-up

Lebanon prepared to bury the victims of its deadliest sectarian unrest in years Friday after gunfire gripped cental Beirut for hours and revived the ghosts of the civil war. On Thursday, Amal and Hezbollah militiamen in their hundreds filled the streets around Tayouneh, a notorious civil war flashpoint near the spot where the April 1975 attack often presented as the trigger of the conflict occurred.
MIDDLE EAST
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
