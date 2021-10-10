Southwest's Flight Cancelations Speculated to be Pilot Vaccine Strike
TMZ.com
6 days ago
Southwest Airlines blames weather and tower issues for nearly 2,000 of their flights getting nixed this weekend -- but many think the real reason is ... a pilot strike over vaccines. Here's the deal ... upwards of 1,800 SA flights (and counting) were straight-up canceled between Saturday and Sunday all...
Southwest declined to detail what these “gestures” would entail, specifically. But on Twitter, Southwest and its customers have indicated that the airline was sending vouchers — known as “LUV Vouchers” — for future travel with Southwest Airlines.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Passengers were inconvenienced at American Airlines after a plane blew tires. Passengers had to be bussed to a terminal at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport according to a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Two runways were shut down and flights were diverted as a result.
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, American Airlines flight 4965 arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, stopped on the runway, causing a response from Airports Authority Fire and Rescue.
Before the tires blew out, the plane landed safely at Regan National according to a spokesperson. No injuries were reported.
The spokesperson added that passengers were moved from the plane to the terminal, and two of the airport’s three runways were temporarily closed by Air Traffic Control as crews assessed the situation.
“American Eagle flight 4965, operated by Republic Airways… experienced a mechanical issue upon landing at DCA,” American Airlines said in a statement. “All passengers were bussed to the terminal.”
Many flights will be diverted to Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
An Alaska State Senator who was banned by Alaska Airlines for her anti-masker antics has tested positive for COVID-19 and has said that she will keep a promise of staying out of the hospital by taking a combination of unproven treatments including the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin. Senator Lara Reinbold, a...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Newscasts last weekend were filled with footage of stranded Southwest Airlines customers sleeping on airport floors after a wave of cancelled flights that started Friday. Many slammed the company on social media for missed weddings, a ruined trip to Disney World, and even canceling a flight after some passengers were already on the plane.
Southwest Airlines Co.'s weekend of canceled flights was made worse by the deep cuts the airline and others had to make on their flight schedules and it is likely to add to the airline's labor strains and costs.
Southwest Airlines says it's offering an apology and "gesture of goodwill" to passengers after the airline canceled and delayed thousands of flights this week. Nearly 2,400 flights were canceled from Saturday through Monday which the airline blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The disruptions left passengers stranded at airports across the nation, with many airing their frustrations out on social media.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.”
In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened.
“Let me begin with our...
Are you ready for the latest conspiracy theory that's sweeping Social Media at this very moment?. Maybe you've read or watched all the talk about Southwest Airlines in the news and on social media. If not, let me get up up to date. Over the weekend, the airline canceled a couple thousand flights, leaving all kinds of folks scrambling to figure out how to get where they needed to be.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
CHICAGO -- Southwest Airlines passengers, including some in Chicago, are bracing for another day of possible delays and cancellations Tuesday. Although, the airline said it "expects a more normal operation on Tuesday." Southwest has had issues with cancellations since Friday, and Southwest Airlines, the FAA and union leaders are all...
