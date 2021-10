4:13 p.m. — Caller on Second Street reports her go-kart was stolen. She had called previously to report three stolen bicycles before realizing the go-kart was missing, too. 5:16 p.m. — Caller on Fourth Street reports she and her neighbor each had packages stolen or go missing. She witnessed a kid who was male, roughly 6 feet tall, with long, dark, curly hair take one from her neighbor’s porch this morning.