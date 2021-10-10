CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria begins testing the waters for its own 'Freedom Day' with businesses to trial a new check in system at the same time NSW roars back to life

By Liz Hobday
 6 days ago

Under a government trial of Covid-19 vaccine checking systems, Reece Tuohey will be able to double the number of patrons at his Bendigo gym.

It's not before time, he says.

'For gyms it's been a rough road, it's been getting close to two years now,' Mr Tuohey told AAP.

His gym, BodyFit Training, is one of 15 regional venues participating in the trial starting on Monday, which will see the business checking patrons' jab status.

The system will be scaled up so double-vaccinated Victorians can attend the Melbourne Cup and live music within weeks, under plans to open up the economy when the state hits 80 per cent vaccination targets, expected around November 5.

About 10,000 racing fans will be able to attend the Melbourne Cup on November 2, while Oaks Day and Stakes Day will be allowed similar-sized crowds if the state reaches its 80 per cent double-jab threshold.

A live music event will also be held at the Sydney Myer Music Bowl on October 30 with thousands attending.

On Sunday Victoria added 1890 infections to its caseload and an additional five deaths over the past 24 hours.

Another 609 people are in hospital, with 126 in intensive care and 88 on ventilators.

Less that seven per cent of those in hospital have been fully vaccinated.

Almost 40,000 vaccines were administered across the state on Saturday, while 74,105 tests were conducted.

The Guardian

I’m double vaccinated and live in NSW. What are my new freedoms?

In the minutes after midnight struck on Monday morning, Sydneysiders descended on pubs and met with hairdressers as they sought to make the most of their lockdown lifting. The new freedoms for fully vaccinated residents that came into effect on Monday – as part of the 70% vaccination coverage milestone on New South Wales’ reopening roadmap – also include allowing visitors to the home, abandoning the 5km travel limit and the reopening of most retail and service businesses.
RETAIL
Time Out Global

Victoria relaxes NSW border restrictions

The Victorian government is relaxing border restrictions with NSW and the ACT, downgrading areas of concern to allow Victorians to cross the border with fewer restrictions. The news will be a relief to the thousands of Victorians who have been unable to return home due to strict border closures. All...
AUSTRALIA
Time Out Global

On NSW's 'Freedom Day' daily cases drop to less than 500 for the first time since mid-August

As people all over NSW woke to a whole heap of new freedoms, the good news kept on coming on the morning of October 11. For the first time since Aug 14, NSW recorded less than 500 cases in a 24-hour reporting period, between 8pm on October 8 and 8pm on October 9, with just 467 cases recorded in the state. However, premier Dominic Perrottet has warned that the decline in numbers is unlikely to last now lockdown measures have begun to lift.
AUSTRALIA
Time Out Global

Victoria is reopening its border to NSW. Here’s everything you need to know

People from NSW will be allowed to enter Victoria for the first time in three months from 11:59pm on October 19, following the announcement of major changes to the southern state’s border entry policies on October 15. As with many such amendments to restrictions, there is plenty of fine print to get across, so here’s an easy-to-follow overview of the new rules.
AUSTRALIA
Ok Magazine

Longtime Friend Reveals Brian Laundrie Always Wanted To Move Out Of The Country, Claims The 23-Year-Old Would 'Drop Everything' To Avoid Arrest

Another person has come forward with potential information on where Brian Laundrie may be hiding, and this time, their guess is far from the Carlton Reserve. Longtime friend of the 23-year-old fugitive described Laundrie as a "good planner" and claimed he has been talking about his dreams of moving out of the country ever since high school.
PUBLIC SAFETY
