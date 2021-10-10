CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Ashley Iaconetti Just Give Away Baby's Name?

 6 days ago
Fans are excited for Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon to welcome their baby into the world. Everyone knows it’s a baby boy. However, Ashley has been keeping his name under wraps. She revealed to fans that she’s had this name picked out for a long time. Ashley said she doesn’t want fans to use the name before she does. Therefore, she’s keeping it under wraps until his arrival. However, a recent Instagram post has fans wondering if she could have just given the name away.

