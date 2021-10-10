CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Paxton Township, PA

1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle accident in Middle Paxton Township Saturday night

By Lauren Rude, Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle was traveling west within the eastbound lanes on US 22 going eastbound near Middle Paxton Township when it crashed into a second vehicle Saturday night, Oct. 10. Both cars were engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg officers responded to the scene.

According to the report, witnesses to the crash removed both drivers and a passenger from the cars involved. EMS responded to the scene and took one driver and the passenger to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. The second driver was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver transported to Holy Spirit died from his injuries.

Hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County, police investigate

The passenger also had serious injuries, but their condition is currently unknown.

