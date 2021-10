Sutton caught three of eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. It was a rough day at the office for Sutton and the Broncos as the team struggled to get much going on offense, especially once Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) left the game. Sutton's eight targets were the second highest of any Denver pass catcher, however. Despite the lackluster fantasy day, the wideout remains the focal point of a passing attack that has been depleted by injuries so far in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder will look to get back on track in Week 5 when the Broncos visit the Steelers, a game which may feature Drew Lock at quarterback.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO