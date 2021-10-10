Gottlieb says it’s ‘certainly reasonable’ to see kids 5-11 fully vaxxed around Thanksgiving
The former head of the FDA said Sunday that it is “certainly reasonable” to expect to start seeing children ages 5 to 11 fully vaccinated around Thanksgiving. In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb — who now serves on vaccine-maker Pfizer’s board of directors — was asked whether it is possible that kids in the age group could receive both COVID-19 shots by around the end of the month if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company’s vaccine for them.nypost.com
