‘Blue Bloods’ Declares ‘You Can Always Count on Pop’ in New Len Cariou Pic

There is no question about it — Blue Bloods actress Amy Carlson connected on a different level with fans of the show. The 53-year-old Amy Carlson has been around the block a time or two when it comes to her acting career. By now, she is a well known actress having starred in shows like NBC’s Third Watch and Another World. But she is perhaps she is most famous for her distintive role as Linda Reagan in Blue Bloods. However, her character died in a helicopter crash after seven seasons of the show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO