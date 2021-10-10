‘Blue Bloods’ Declares ‘You Can Always Count on Pop’ in New Len Cariou Pic
Family plays a huge role in “Blue Bloods,” so much so that we see the Reagans sit down together for Sunday dinners in every episode. A key member of the family is Henry “Pops” Reagan, played by Len Cariou. Henry is the father of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and the grandfather to Frank’s kids Erin (Bridget Moynahan), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), and Jamie (Will Estes). He appears in over 230 episodes of the long-running CBS police drama, offering advice and words of wisdom to different characters.outsider.com
