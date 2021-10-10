CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest canceled more than 2,000 weekend flights and the disruption continues

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
 6 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — The long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 2,000 flights Friday through Sunday. The world's largest low-cost carrier canceled three of every 10 departures it had scheduled on Sunday and the disruption continued into Monday, a federal holiday, with 337 flights — or about one in 10 — canceled so far, according to the aviation tracking website FlightAware.

Comments / 59

cuppa coffee
6d ago

they are. wait it's going to get much worse. hose storage containers they are so backed up on. the truckers said #fjb. jab mandate. funny how things are so chatic in this administration in less than a year huh?

Reply(26)
30
Cali User
5d ago

The article fails to say that air traffic controllers are walking off their jobs because they refuse to take the vaccine .

Reply
7
Melissa Bundschuh
6d ago

staff shortages. are they one of the airlines firing people for not being sheep?

Reply(1)
26
