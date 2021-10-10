CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who 'shot dead 26-year-old cop' on his first day on the job is arrested after statewide manhunt: Officer leaves behind wife and six-month-old daughter

By Matt Mcnulty, Michelle Thompson For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cops have arrested a suspected murderer they say shot and killed a rookie Georgia cop during his first day on-duty.

Damien 'Luke' Anthony Ferguson, 43, was arrested Sunday for killing Dylan Harrison, 26, said the FBI, which is expected to release more information about his apprehension during an afternoon news conference.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said Sunday that Ferguson was arrested less than a mile from where an officer was killed Saturday.

He was taken down 'without incident' by the State of Georgia's SWAT team.

Ferguson, considered armed and dangerous, was the subject of a manhunt after a Georgia police officer and father to a baby girl was killed on his first day of the job Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viPEh_0cN5zd4C00
Damien 'Luke' Anthony Ferguson, 43, was arrested Sunday less than a mile from where Alamo Police Department Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot outside the police station Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uofP8_0cN5zd4C00
The State of Georgia's SWAT team arrested him without incident following an intense manhunt

Alamo Police Department Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot outside of the department's police station at around 1 am. The 26-year-old from Dudley leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old daughter.

The cop had just started his first shift ever for the Alamo Police Department part-time after beginning his career in law enforcement back in 2018 as a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force Agent, according to Fox 13.

Authorities didn't immediately release any further details behind the shooting, nor did they confirm whether Ferguson had targeted Harrison due to him being a cop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1Rts_0cN5zd4C00
Ferguson was considered armed and dangerous at the time of his arrest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3QrC_0cN5zd4C00
He's suspected of fatally shooting a police officer, though a motive has not been shared
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arDhL_0cN5zd4C00
Pictured: Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot outside of the department's police station at around 1 am
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHpuw_0cN5zd4C00
Harrison, pictured right leaves behind a wife, pictured left and 6-month-old daughter, center

GBI Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes said law enforcement was offering a reward of $17,500 for information leading to Ferguson's arrest.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp offered a statement on the tragedy in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

'Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty,' Kemp wrote on Twitter.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve.'

The sheriff of nearby Telfair County, Sim Davidson, expressed similar condolences.

'Our sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Officer Dylan Harrison who was killed in the line of duty last night in Alamo,' Sheriff Davidson wrote in a Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ookhz_0cN5zd4C00
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp offered a statement on the tragedy in a tweet Saturday afternoon

'We are sincerely grateful for his service.'

Harrison was the first Alamo police officer to be killed in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which reports on deaths in law enforcement.

However, Alamo Police Officer Arturo Villegas died from COVID-19 earlier this year, one of nearly two dozen Georgia police officers to have died from coronavirus, Fox 13 reports.

This year alone, at least five Georgia police officers have been killed in the line of duty, while seven Georgia officers were killed in the line of duty last year, according to the Officer Down webpage.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

