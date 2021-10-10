CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning. * Numerous thunderstorms will develop by this evening and then continue well into tonight. Thunderstorms will gradually taper off from west to east by early Monday morning. Hourly rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour could lead to an increased risk of flash flooding. Rises on creeks, streams, and rivers are likely as well, with some potentially reaching flood stage.

