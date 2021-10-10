CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT MONDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Additionally, up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation is possible for areas adjacent to the Neuse River and southern Pamlico Sound. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...East Carteret. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 AM EDT Monday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet (isolated spots to 3 feet) of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 5:00 PM this afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/12 AM 4.3 -1.5 1.0 1 None 11/12 PM 5.3 -0.5 0.9 1 Minor 12/12 AM 4.3 -1.5 1.2 1 None 12/01 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.1 1 Minor 13/02 AM 4.1 -1.7 1.1 1 None

