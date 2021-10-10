CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

