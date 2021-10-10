CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Craig’s final Bond takes $56 million at domestic box office

By Lindsey Bahr
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn’t break any pandemic or...

Naomie Harris
Daniel Craig
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Ben Whishaw
Rami Malek
Lea Seydoux
