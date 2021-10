Very few stars from the 1990s have such staying power as Nick Cannon. Initially rising to fame through Nickelodeon's "All That" in the 1990s, Cannon then parlayed that experience into further television opportunities with "Kenan and Kel," "The Parkers," and "Chappelle's Show." The actor has also had a fruitful film career with starring roles in "Drumline," "Love Don't Cost a Thing," and "Roll Bounce." Cannon's career truly took off, however, in 2005 when he launched the hit MTV series "Wild 'n Out," a live sketch comedy and improv show featuring celebrities from all walks of entertainment.

