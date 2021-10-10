Apple Asks Judge To Stay Injunction Requiring App Store Changes

Apple has announced that it will require all apps that offer account creation to also provide the ability to initiate account deletion starting January 31. The updates to App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 last June provided users with greater control over their personal data, stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app. This requirement applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022. We encourage you to review any laws that may require you to maintain certain types of data, and to make sure your app clearly explains what data your app collects, how it collects that data, all uses of that data, your data retention/deletion policies, and more as described in the guideline. Examples of this type of data include electronic health records, and sales and warranty records. Please also confirm that the app privacy information on your product page is accurate.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO