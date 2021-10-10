CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Asks Judge To Stay Injunction Requiring App Store Changes

By Wendy Davis
Apple on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that app store policies violate a California unfair competition law, and asked the judge to stay an injunction requiring Apple to allow developers to point consumers to outside payment options. In papers filed Friday with U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers...

