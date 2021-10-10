CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans' attempt to trick Patriots results in hilarious 0-yard punt

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans attempted what could be the worst punt of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, and have only themselves to blame after attempting to trick the Patriots. Houston was lined up to punt on fourth-and-2 from its own 36 when punter Cameron Johnston ran up from his normal position, seemingly ready to take the snap and attempt a trick play. That caused New England's punt return team to shift to a more defensive formation. But Johnston backed up again, clearly trying to punt before the return man could return to their normal position.

