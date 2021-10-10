CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Woman taken to hospital after road rage incident

By Grace Whaley
 6 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in a Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday.

Officers said it happened at the Wal-Mart on Red Bank Road around just before 8:00 p.m.

Officers said it all started as a road rage incident.

Police said someone in a white SUV was honking their horn and following the victim’s vehicle too closely. That’s when the victim put their vehicle in park and got out.

Police said the SUV swerved around the vehicle and hit the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

No one has been arrested.

