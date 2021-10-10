Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s message to Kyle Pitts after first career TD
It took a while, but tight end Kyle Pitts had his long-awaited first standout performance of the season during the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 5 win over the New York Jets. Pitts had his way against the Jets’ secondary unit over the course of the contest. The former Florida Gators star was targeted 10 times by quarterback Matt Ryan and came away with nine receptions for 119 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.clutchpoints.com
