CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Weekly News Roundup – 10/10/2021

ehop.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street Corridor Project – Weekly Update • Notice of Lumber Street Paving • Please donate to eHop’s Boston Marathon runner: Reilly McGreen • Boston Marathon Road Closure Update: Public Notice • Community Notice: 2021 Boston Marathon • Town of Hopkinton Excited to Welcome Boston Marathon Runners Back to Start Line for Marathon Monday • Hopkinton Marathon Committee Selects Bill Miller as Starter for 125th Boston Marathon • Unveiling of ‘The Girl Who Ran’ in commemoration of a milestone in women’s running history • B.A.A. RACING APP • Board and Committees Vacancies – Updated • Study to collect data on possible regionalization of local emergency dispatch services • School Committee not ready to vote on rescinding mask mandate at HHS • Hopkinton Women’s Club Monday, October 18, 2021 Program Topic: “Hopkinton Children’s Library New Strategic Plan” • Select Board Actions Taken 10/5/2021.

ehop.org

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 10/15/2021

BOURNE – Joint Base Cape Cod’s planned machine gun range is moving ahead, though conservation groups are still unconvinced of the project’s necessity. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said he was concerned about the mostly-internally driven environmental impact…. Full Story. Section of Route 6A in Sandwich...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy