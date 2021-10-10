CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Police: 6 men injured, 1 dead following Saturday night shooting

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x38jM_0cN5x4WY00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened late Saturday night on North Lake Avenue.

On Saturday, around 10:50 p.m., police say officers responded to the 100 block of North Lake Avenue near Elk Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found Alexander Bolton, 29, of New Bedford, Massachusetts at the scene with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Shortly after the call, police say Albany Medical Center Hospital told officers that six men had all come into the emergency room with gunshot wounds:

  • 25-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder
  • 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder
  • 28-year-old with a gunshot wound to the arm
  • 31-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder
  • 37-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg
  • 42-year-old with a gunshot wound to the arm

Through the investigation, all six victims were reportedly shot during the incident on North Lake Avenue. All six men were treated at the hospital for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Bolton was treated on scene and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounce dead

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating overnight shooting near Alphonse Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot overnight Saturday in the area of Alphonse Street and North Street in Rochester. Upon officers’ arrival, the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigate after body found near Emerson Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after the body of a 57-year-old woman from Rochester was found unresponsive in the area of Emerson Street in Rochester Friday. An ambulance transported the woman to a nearby hospital where was was pronounced deceased. “At this point in the investigation, it has not been […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in Houston ambush

HOUSTON, T.X. (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three constable deputies were shot in an ambush outside of a bar in Houston. One is dead and two others wounded. Officials said at a news conference that the constable deputies were working an extra shift at the bar early Saturday when they responded to a suspected […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Albany, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#P3#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Police: Woman raped on train in Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY, P.A. (AP) — A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something.” Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

1K+
Followers
772
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy