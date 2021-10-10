CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia 'Ripe Area' for New DOJ Probe on Trump Effort to Overturn Election: Sen. Whitehouse

By Christina Zhao
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We'll see what the Department of Justice wants to do with it," Whitehouse said of the new Senate report on Trump's effort to pressure DOJ officials to overturn the election.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 31

ByeDon is ur prez
6d ago

we all heard " the call" tRump is an Enemy of the State so is everyone who aided The Big Lie

Reply(3)
25
Christopher Wilde
5d ago

Hopefully this leads to an arrest and conviction. I despise Biden with every fiber of my being, but Trump is outright dangerous.

Reply
3
DR Just me
6d ago

Plus the recorded phone call where he wanted 11,780 votes. Where are the charges for that stunt?

Reply(5)
6
Related
Washington Examiner

Carl Bernstein calls for investigation into supporters of 'psychopath' Trump

Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein says supporters of former President Donald Trump need to be investigated as part of a broader examination beyond the Capitol riot. During a recent interview on CNN, Bernstein warned there is "a kind of civil war in this country ignited by Donald Trump," who may yet run again for the White House in 2024, and he argued a "coup attempt" took place on Jan. 6 that was propped up on lies about a stolen election in 2020 that a large number of Republicans continue to believe in.
POTUS
MSNBC

Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Post

How close were we to an actual stolen election — stolen by Trump?

The picture of Donald Trump’s scheme to get the Justice Department to help him overturn the 2020 election has been significantly filled out in recent weeks. First came the disclosure that conservative lawyer John Eastman had authored a memo outlining the steps by which this would take place on Jan. 6. Then came a major report from the Senate Judiciary Committee detailing Trump’s pressure campaign to get the Justice Department to lay a predicate for that Jan. 6 plot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Doj#The Department Of Justice#Democratic#Nbc#Meet The Press#Republican#White House
Reuters

Ex-Trump DOJ official, longtime prosecutor Donoghue joins Pillsbury in NY

(Reuters) - Richard Donoghue, a former U.S. Justice Department official who described former President Donald Trump's false evidence of 2020 U.S. election fraud as "pure insanity" according to a recent report, has joined the law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Donoghue, a former acting deputy attorney general, joined Pillsbury's New...
POTUS
The Independent

Most Republican senators don’t want ‘clinical narcissist’ Trump to announce bid for White House before 2022 midterms, report says

Republican senators are reportedly worried about the prospect of former President Donald Trump making another bid for the White House and announcing his candidacy before the 2022 midterm elections.Several Republicans in the upper chamber including at least one up for reelection next year unloaded on the idea in statements to The Hill on promise of anonymity.“He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” one senator told the news outlet, adding: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story.”One senator, Ron...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The amazingly bad voter-fraud theories behind Trump’s DOJ scheme

As former president Donald Trump endorsed his reelection bid this weekend, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) pressed forward with his remarkable turnabout on Trump’s actions vis-a-vis Jan. 6. While Grassley sharply criticized Trump’s voter-fraud rhetoric shortly after Jan. 6, he is now defending Trump’s efforts to get the Justice Department to help overturn the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
602K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy