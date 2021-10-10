CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

“Car on tracks just now Blair and Underwood NW.”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric reports around 3:30pm: “Car on tracks just now Blair and Underwood NW. accident maybe 45 mins ago”. From AlertDC: “DC FEMS reports the 6400-6500 blocks of Blair Road and the 200 block of Underwood Street NW are closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Please avoid the area.”. Brentwood,...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Macdaily News

I tracked down my stolen car with an Apple AirTag

Reddit user “thinkscotty” unfortunately had his car stolen recently. The police weren’t really optimistic about recovering the vehicle, but then “thinkscotty” remembered he’d put an Apple AirTag in his 2010 Subaru in case it was stolen. He was able to track that AirTag and, getting lucky, found his car even though the AirTag had recently been found by the thief and ditched in a parking lot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Alertdc#Underwood Street Nw#Petworth Homicides#Mpd
CrimeOnline

Missing Woman Found Stabbed, Shot, and Dismembered

Three people have been arrested after an investigation turned up the murdered and dismembered body of missing woman. Brianna Roberts, 21, was reported missing in Bollinger County, Missouri, on Thursday, the sheriff’s office there said. Their investigation revealed that Roberts was last known to have been involved in a dispute with Kaitlyn Morgan, 20, and Eric Nanney, 24, at Nanney’s home on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

Jury Finds Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Guilty On 4 Counts Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges In 2019 Deadly I-70 Semi Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The jury has found the truck driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood guilty of the vehicular homicide charges for the four people who died. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faced 41 charges total, including vehicular homicide, for the crash that killed four people in 2019. (credit: CBS) The jury returned to the courtroom on Friday afternoon with the verdicts, guilty on a total of 27 counts: 4 counts of vehicular homicide, 6 counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in the first degree- extreme indifference, two counts of vehicular assault- reckless, one count of reckless driving, four counts of careless driving causing death. The prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Friday morning in the case. Aguilera-Mederos had pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. During the trial, the defense painted a picture of Aguilera-Mederos, things happening so quickly he didn’t know what to do, and that he was a victim of a mechanical brake failure. (credit: CBS) Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Austin

Driver charged with DWI after crashing car on CapMetro train tracks

Saturday evening, Austin Police responded to the downtown CapMetro train station where a car had driven down the pedestrian platform and crashed onto the tracks. At around 8:00p.m., officers responded to the scene at 500 E 4th Street where a driver reportedly drove off of the side of the platform and high-centered his vehicle on the ledge between the platform and the train tracks.
AUSTIN, TX
Hays Post

NW Kansas woman injured after car strikes a pole

SHERMAN COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Friday in Sherman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by Pamela K. Weeter, 41, St. Francis, was westbound on County Road 63 at County Road 21 one half mile south of Interstate 70.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Boston

‘They’re All Negligent’: New Lawsuit Filed After Woman Killed In South Boston Crosswalk

BOSTON (CBS) – It didn’t have to happen at Summer and Melcher Streets on September 11, 2019. Tom Ready, the head of the Fort Point Neighborhood Association, says that was apparent. “We weren’t sophisticated traffic engineers, but it was simple to see that’s cause for a problem,” Ready said. He’s referring to the concurrent pedestrian lighting system that was in place when Warren Cheng and his girlfriend Diane Ly crossed the South Boston intersection that night. They had a walk signal, but a transportation van also had a green light at the same time. Ly was struck by the van and...
BOSTON, MA
Government Technology

Connecticut Police Use Drones to Track Stolen Cars, More

(TNS) — Hartford police have begun using drones to track four-wheelers, dirt bikes and stolen cars, and assist with other situations like missing person’s cases and crowd control for large events. The new, grant-funded drone program officially began in August when officers used one of the devices to quickly sweep...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRQE News 13

APD uses tracking device to locate stolen car, suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a tracking device helped them find a stolen car and arrested the people who took it. The owner called the police Thursday and said their car was stolen but they had a Tile tracking device. Detectives tracked it down on the west side. They found the car […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Miami

Police Investigate Double Shooting In NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a double shooting in Northwest Miami. Police said two people were shot in the area of the 2100 block of NW 73rd Street by an unknown shooter who fled on foot. Authorities said both victims are alive, but did not release the condition of the victims. Neighbors say multiple shots were fired. The grandmother of one of the victims says he was sitting in the porch with his dog talking to his kids and that’s when a white car came by and shot him. His grandmother says he was hit on the neck and was taken to a nearby hospital. The 22-year-old lives in the home with his mother and brothers. “I am out of retirement. They want to be thugs. I am one of the original thugs. So, I am coming out of retirement. That is what is going through my head right now. I just pray my grandson be OK.” The condition of the victims is unknown.
MIAMI, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Amtrak passenger train crashes into car on tracks, 1 person dead

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a car vs. train crash that happened just after noon at Sydney Dover Road along Martin Luther King Boulevard E. According to a spokesperson from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the Amtrak passenger train was heading westbound into Tampa. One...
DOVER, FL
popville.com

Homicides reported Friday/Saturday

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 8, 2021, in the 1700 Block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 8:14 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy