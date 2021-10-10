CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers LB Devin Bush Leaves Broncos Game With Leg Injury

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush suffered a leg injury during the final quarter of the team's Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos. His initial status is questionable to return.

The team announced the injury in the fourth quarter in the middle of the Broncos offensive drive. Prior to the injury, he had a sack on Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Steelers turn to Joe Schobert and Robert Spillane at inside linebacker. Backups Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III are also available while Buddy Johnson is inactive.

Pittsburgh also lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster against the Broncos. The wideout left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and was ruled out.

All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Steelers announce Bush has been downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.

